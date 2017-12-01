B.C. teams battle to decide kings and queens of high school volleyball court

Gold medal matches in three divisions taking place Saturday at Langley Events Centre

A pair of Earl Marriott Mariners dove for the ball to keep the play alive against the Seaquam Seahawks during Friday’s 4A girls quarter-finals, part of the Big Kahuna BC Volleyball Championships at the Langley Events Centre. Troy Landreville Black Press

And then there were four at the Big Kahuna BC Volleyball Championships, that wrap up Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Langley Events Centre.

The Earl Marriott Mariners, Handsworth Royals, Semiahmoo Totems, and Belmont Bulldogs have all advanced to the semifinals of the B.C. senior girls 4A volleyball championships.

The Mariners take on the Royals in one semifinal while the Bulldogs and Totems face off in the other.

Both semifinal matches happen at nine in the morning and will decide which teams go for provincial high school gold at 3 p.m.

2A boys finalists determined

The Langley Christian Lightning will have a chance to repeat themselves when they battle for the B.C. senior boys 2A volleyball title Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The defending champion Lightning will face Abbotsford Christian Knights in the gold medal game,

Leading the Lightning is six-foot-six Brodie Hofer, who was named last year’s provincial tournament MVP.

The B.C. championship game gets underway on the LEC centre court at 7 p.m.

Duchess Park and College Heights play for provincial bronze at 12:30 p.m.

3A boys gold medal contenders

With victories in their respective semifinals on Friday night, Cranbrook’s Mt. Baker Wild and White Rock’s Semiahmoo Totems have punched their tickets to the 3A boys championship final.

Mt. Baker defeated Seaquam and Semiahmoo downed Earl Marriott in their respective semifinal match-ups.

The provincial champion will be decided at 5 p.m. Saturday at the LEC centre court.

