$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Vail Resorts, the owner of Whistler-Blackcomb, has announced a $66-million project for the world-famous ski resort.

A new gondola running from the base to the top of Blackcomb Mountain will replace the four-person chairlifts, and include a mid-station so guests can get to different points of the mountain. That’s expected to increase capacity by 47 per cent.

Other upgrades include replacing the four-person Emerald chairlift with a high-speed six-person chair, and the three-person Catskinner chair with a four-person high-speed lift with an improved alignment.

The mountain bike park will also get 21 kilometres of new trails.

As for the water park that was proposed last year as part of the Renaissance project, Vail’s CEO Rob Katz said the focus will remain on core improvements for now, with the water park an option for the long-term.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 3 ways to reduce credit card debt this holiday season

Just Posted

T’lisalagi’lakw School in Alert Bay to receive $10,000 to buy books

The funds are apart of Indigo Love of Reading’s Giving Tuesday campaign

Maximchuk artwork on display at Café Guido in Port Hardy

“I built a life which encompasses an extraordinary body of knowledge.”

Claire Trevena’s MLA Report: I must apologize to you

“I’m unfortunately no longer able draft a weekly report in order to keep you so up to date.”

Eagle View Elementary School student wins poster contest

Hundred of entries were received from across BC

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Op-Ed: Salmon farming in B.C. – that was then, this is now

Many local entrepreneurs along B.C.’s coast showed interest in salmon farming in the 1980s.

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

Baldwin tells PMO, Liberals that prime minister did not follow ‘protocols and procedures’

B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

New report shows wait times have increased for fifth year in a row

Flag person struck by car in Okanagan dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read