Campbell River builders forum will introduce new building inspectors, discuss local home builders chapter

Local builders and general contractors are invited to meet the City’s newest building inspectors and discuss launching a Canadian Home Builder Association chapter in Campbell River.

Join us for a lunchtime meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Enterprise Centre. The event starts at 11:45 a.m.

After the introduction of new building inspection staff, the Canadian Home Builders Association will make a short presentation and lead a discussion on how a local chapter could be created for Campbell River and the surrounding area.

“As a follow up from our July meeting, we will explain options for certified registered professionals to assist with permits and occupancy for complex buildings,” says Marianne Wade, development services manager for the City of Campbell River. “Also, we’ll discuss options to assist with inspection timelines for backfill foundations and utilities for single family residences.”

This event requires an RSVP. Confirm attendance by email to building@campbellriver.ca or by telephone (250-286-5725).