Campbell River builders forum will introduce new building inspectors, discuss local home builders chapter

Local builders and general contractors are invited to meet the City’s newest building inspectors and discuss launching a Canadian Home Builder Association chapter in Campbell River.
Join us for a lunchtime meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Enterprise Centre. The event starts at 11:45 a.m.
After the introduction of new building inspection staff, the Canadian Home Builders Association will make a short presentation and lead a discussion on how a local chapter could be created for Campbell River and the surrounding area.
This event requires an RSVP. Confirm attendance by email to building@campbellriver.ca or by telephone (250-286-5725).