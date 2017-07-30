Kim Kufaas photographs worldwide

Kim Kufaas is a true North Island original, born and raised in Port Hardy, who has made a name for herself worldwide with her renowned photography skills.

“I was really interested in the arts throughout school,” said Kufaas, who added her passion for photography started at a very young age. “I had a film camera as a little girl and my mom would put a roll of film in it and let me use up the last few shots.”

It was around that time when Kufaas realized she had an eye for photography. “It kind of just came naturally – there’s a lot of learning through experience, but even as a child I was always looking to capture moments in the best way possible.”

Kufaas attended Port Hardy Secondary School, and she said it was around grade 10 when she turned her passion for photography into an actual business by shooting photos for friends and family at their weddings.

After she graduated high school, she went on to college for one year, but decided school wasn’t for her. She left college and made the decision to fully chase her dream of running her own photography business.

It took a year of hard work for her to get Kimberley Kufaas Photography fully up and running. She started out doing small art cards on consignment, which led to portrait photography, before finally transitioning into what she’s most known for now, photographing weddings and engagements.

Kufaas said she still lives on the North Island because she loves “how quiet and outdoorsy it is.”

Her favourite place on the North Island is San Jo Bay, and she always recommends tourists check it out when they come to town.

In her spare time she likes to travel and go on adventures, which her business also allows her to do. She has recently been to Australia and the Oregon Coast for work, and said her style of photography is “capturing people enjoying their life.”

She added she’s most passionate about “being the person who captures memories that are going to be kept forever. It’s such a great feeling.”

Kufaas is available to be booked for photography worldwide.

Check out her website at www.kimberleykufaas.com and her Instagram is @westcoastlife.