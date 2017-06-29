CANADA 150: ‘Caring, inclusive, compassionate’

How would you describe Canada in three words?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
We asked British Columbians to describe Canada in three words
How would you describe Canada in three words?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
“Yoga is a huge benefit for people once they actually experience it for themselves.”
The rotary club’s vision for the community trail is a 10 kilometre circle
“At this moment, I don’t really have any feeling we are not prepared to move forward with this.”
The Vscan cost over $11,000 dollars.