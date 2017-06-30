CANADA 150: Favourite spots in our homeland

If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
We asked British Columbians destinations they love in Canada
If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
The rotary club’s vision for the community trail is a 10 kilometre circle
“At this moment, I don’t really have any feeling we are not prepared to move forward with this.”
The Vscan cost over $11,000 dollars.
NDP-Green alliance gets its chance to govern province
“Many complicated, challenging, and lengthy calls were overseen by Chief Nickerson”