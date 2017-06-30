Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
“Yoga is a huge benefit for people once they actually experience it for themselves.”
The rotary club’s vision for the community trail is a 10 kilometre circle
“At this moment, I don’t really have any feeling we are not prepared to move forward with this.”
The Vscan cost over $11,000 dollars.
“Many complicated, challenging, and lengthy calls were overseen by Chief Nickerson”