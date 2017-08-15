Death Star replaces smoke above Penticton parade

A Penticton resident had a little fun with Photoshop after the weekend parade

Those who attended the Peters Bros. 70th annual Grand Parade in Penticton may have been too distracted by the smoke in the air, or the more than 100 parade entries, to notice death star in the sky – wait what?

A parade enthusiast decided to take some photos and have a little fun after he watched some stormtroopers and Darth Vader march down the street over the weekend.

To continue with this theme and make the smoky skies a little more exciting, Mervin Jones Photoshopped in some different sky views that a few Star Wars fans may be familiar with.

May the force be with your Mr. Jones.