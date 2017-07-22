TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Smile of the week

Gazette’s Smile of the Week

The North Island Gazette’s Smile of the Week this week is the Tri-Port Wild organization! From left to right, Amy Tapp, Lynne Wilson, Kaitlyn Wilson, Ashley Tapp, Sonja Walkus, Crystal Tapp, and Jeremy Browne were holding a barbecue fundraiser for female minor hockey at the Rumble on the Runway races at the Port McNeill Airport on Saturday.

