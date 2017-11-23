Hammy the Prince Rupert buck was caught by conservation officers on Nov. 23 and had hammock threads removed from his antlers. (Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page contributed photo)

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Hammy has been caught, and the Prince Rupert buck’s iconic purple threads have been replaced by a painted purple antler.

Last week, conservation officers from Terrace drove to Prince Rupert to find the deer, known to many in the community as Hammy. With the rutting season here, they wanted to remove pieces of a purple hammock that had become entangled in his antlers back in August. But after two days they couldn’t find him.

The officers returned on Thursday, Nov. 23 and found the famous deer on 8th Avenue East at noon.

“The Hammock has been removed! He’s back roaming around and doing great!! He now sports a painted purple antler all you Hammy lovin fans should have no trouble spotting this beautiful buck,” said Marcedés Mark on the Chronicles of Hammy The Deer Official Page.

“Big Shout out to the Terrace B.C CO’s for all your help in tracking Hammy and getting that mess of twine removed I’m sure Hammy is feeling pretty relieved.”

Since the deer became caught in a backyard hammock on 6th Avenue East on Aug. 14 Hammy’s story has been shared all over the world through posts on social media, and even articles written by the BBC and ANI News, a news outlet based in New Delhi, India.

For more on our coverage of Hammy:

WATCH MORE: Hammock deer has celebrity status

READ MORE: Hammy dodges conservation officers

READ MORE: RCMP wrangle tangled buck


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hammy the deer now sports a purple painted antler. (Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page contributed photo)

Hammy the deer now sports a purple painted antler. (Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page contributed photo)

Previous story
Injured whale helps raise awareness
Next story
Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read