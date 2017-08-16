Quiz: Remembering Elvis Presley’s legacy

Today, 40 years after his death, the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is still honoured

From the mid-1950s until his death on Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley was a prominent figure in popular culture and especially in popular music.

More than one billion Elvis Presley records have been sold worldwide, with 150 albums and singles certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. At least 149 of his songs appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100 Pop Chart in the United States, including 18 in the number one spot.

Today, numerous tribute artists from around the world continue to pay tribute to The King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

The following are a few questions about this iconic performer.