Victoria police chief rescues lost $10 bill

VicPD Chief Del Manak rescues a lost $10 bill dropped by a Victoria woman on Broughton at Douglas Street Friday afternoon. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak always keeps a watchful eye on the streets of his city.

When a woman named Anna dropped a $10 bill at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets Friday afternoon, Manak was there to rescue it. The chief was in conversation with a Black Press reporter at the time when the woman walked by and the bill dropped beside him.

“Wait! You dropped $10!” shouted Manak, who ran after her.

Who better to drop $10 on the street in front of than @vicpdcanada chief @manak68? Of course I got them to pose after. Haha! Totally serendipitous! #yyj 2/2 pic.twitter.com/LIkJCTak3f — Lauren Boothby (@laurby) November 24, 2017

He returned the valuable banknote to its owner, safe and unharmed.

Who better to lose money in front of than your local police chief?