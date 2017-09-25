101 Squadron holds dedication ceremony in Coal Harbour

To honour the service and dedication of the servicemen who served at the Station during World War 2.

The 101 Squadron held its last major dedication ceremony on Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Coal Harbour.

The dedication commemorated the service and dedication of the servicemen who served at the Station during the Second World War.

 

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS

Most Read