Concert Society brings back favourites

The Concert Society continues its 20th anniversary season on December 2nd by bringing back a new version of a popular act which features some home-town talent. In 2010 we featured “Il Voce” which included Melody Mercredi (raised in the North Island) and Tiffany Desrosiers.

This time we are showcasing Melody (now Courage) and Tiffany with their new group VIVACE. Vivace is a modern and thrilling combination of four unique and exceptional pop and classical singers. Based primarily out of Vancouver, Vivace is Melody and Tiffany with featured performers Joey Niceforo, and Joel Ros. Vivace started merging their talents in 2010 performing at the Vancouver Winter Olympic Games. Since then, they have gone on to tour extensively through the United States and Canada, captivating audiences everywhere they go. Vivace is the latest addition to the classical crossover/popera genre. Their stirring combination of powerful male voices and emotionally driven female vocals come together to create a sound that is exclusively their own. With a rich and diverse repertoire ranging from pop, to arias, to their own self-written material, Vivace undoubtedly puts a fresh new take on the classical and modern music of today.

As a bonus to our audience, we are featuring the brand new North Island Community Choir as a concert opening act. The new, large choir is preparing eagerly for their first Christmas Concert, and are coming in to give us all a sample of their program.

The event will also include the Concert Society’s annual “Decadent Dessert” fundraiser. A wide selection of fancy, delicious desserts (with beverage) will be available for a small fee at intermission.

Performance is at the Port Hardy Civic Centre, and tickets are available at Café Guido, Port Hardy Muscum, Flora Borealis in Port McNeill, and from Gail Neely in Port Alice. For more information please call 250-949-7778.