SUBMITTED PHOTO Eagle View Elementary School student Brooklyn’s award winning poster.

Eagle View Elementary School student wins poster contest

Hundred of entries were received from across BC

An Eagle View Elementary School student won a $50 prize in a provincial artwork contest.

Brooklyn entered a piece of art into the contest for National Forest Week that celebrates activities that communities, families and individuals can enjoy in the forests that are fundamental to our economy, culture, traditions and history.

Hundreds of entries were received from youths K-12, all across British Columbia as part of Forest for Education’s Youth (FORED) Engaging Sustainability program.

“Young people clearly grasp the importance of forests to our lifestyle, outdoor activities, environment and economy. Each year, I’m always amazed at the talent and creativity displayed by these poster winners,” said Education Director, Victor Godin, who added they “acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia. FORED also gratefully acknowledges the continuing long-term support of our members and our Foundation sponsors. FORED BC Society, established in 1925, provides sustainability tools, resources and consulting to communities throughout BC, including First Nations.

FORED and Landscapes magazine have been privileged to win seven awards, including three international awards.

T'lisalagi'lakw School in Alert Bay to receive $10,000 to buy books

