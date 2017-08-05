Gazette history 1983 – Gordon Henschel

During the Gazette’s move to its new location, a little piece of history from 1983 was found. In the picture is Gazette columnist Gordon Henschel, doing what he does best; painting beautiful pieces of North Island art. Thanks for all the columns over the years, Gord! Looking forward to seeing many more!
- Search
- Home
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us