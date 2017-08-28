Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw recognize emergency services

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation recognized emergency services personnel on Saturday, Aug. 26. See more in next week’s Gazette.
A banquet was held at the Walkas Hall in Tsulquate in honour of emergency services personnel.
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation recognized emergency services personnel on Saturday, Aug. 26. See more in next week’s Gazette.
“This is our home and we are not moving until we’re satisfied.”
Salmon had escaped a fish farm just south of U.S.-Canada border
Premier and forestry minister visited Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna
David Eby blames problems that have already been fixed
Justin Trudeau announces new cabinet