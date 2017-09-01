Indigenous Cinema Tour comes to the North Island

Award winning film to be shown in Port Hardy and Port McNeill

The first film in the National Film Board of Canada’s Indigenous Cinema Tour is set to be screened at two showings on the North Island.

Angry Inuk, an award winning documentary by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, challenges long established perceptions of seal hunting and is the first film in the four-part series.

The film is about a new generation of Inuit, armed with social media and their own sense of humour and justice, who are challenging the anti-sealing groups while bringing their own voices into the conversation.

It is both an expose on the effect anti-sealers have on Inuit culture, and personal story of Arnaquq-Baril’s family and community on Baffin Island.

The Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre is presenting the festival, as the National Film Board has made their collection of more than 250 Indigenous made films available to Canadians for screenings throughout 2017.

All of the available films are stories told by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit filmmakers from every region of the country.

Angry Inuk will be shown at the Port Hardy Civic Centre on Sept. 12 and then at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill on Sept. 13 – both screenings will start at 6:00 p.m.

The 80-minute documentary won Canada’s Top Ten People’s Choice Award from Canada’s Top Ten Film Festival.

It received the Vimeo On Demand Audience Award at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival along with the Canadian Documentary Promotion Award, and the film received the Alanis Obomsawin Best Documentary Award at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in Toronto.

One film will be shown each month until December.

The other featured films include Road Forward, Birth of a Family, and We Can’t Make the Same Mistakes Twice.

Each showing is $5 and tickets are available at Cafe Guido &Co. in Port Hardy and Flora Borealis in Port McNeill.