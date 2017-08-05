Kwakiutl naming ceremony at Tayagut

A Kwakiutl naming ceremony was held at Tayagut (Storeys Beach) on June 24.

“The ceremony is about bestowing our protection and our love on the baby,” said Sara Child during the ceremony, adding they protected him with thunderbird straps and painted him with salve.

Child then presented him with a little cedar bark headband that was made by his grandmother, his mother, and herself, “and we put a strand of cedar bark that was gathered by his great grandmother Emma,” said Child, who then brought out a baby blanket and said it “means who he is.”

The First Nation’s baby blanket featured numerous crests that belong to his family’s lineage.

The ceremony ended with the baby being given a traditional Kwak’wala name, meaning ‘little’ in english, which came from family members.