Parade of trees launches in Port McNeill

There’s a little more Christmas spirit in Port McNeill than usual this year, as many of the town’s businesses are participating in the first ever Parade of Trees.

An initiative of Pita Rosback and Shelley Downey, the Parade of Trees asks businesses to set up and decorate a Christmas tree in the theme or style of their choice.

The contests then asks residents to visit all of the participating business and vote, with a cash donation, for their favourite tree. Sealed buckets to collect the donations are available at each business and residents will have until Dec. 21 at 3 pm to vote with their dollars.

The business with the most cash in their bucket will be declared the winner on Dec. 22. “The premise of this is to generate some excitement among our businesses, community, support a local charity, draw residents into our places of business to see what we have to offer and have some fun,” said Downey in a Nov. 3 Press release.

All of the proceeds raised will go to the Kids in Motion Society, the Port McNeill nonprofit that works to create spaces and opportunities to improve health, well-being, and development of children and families.

The winner will receive bragging rights and will be invited to participate in a photo of where they will present the cheque to the Kids in Motion Society.

Participating businesses will have their trees on display by Dec. 1, or earlier, and a poster with a list of all participating businesses will be hung up at the Post Office Sign Board.