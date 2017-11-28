FACEBOOK/ GATE HOUSE THEATRE A Christmas tree from the Gate House Theatre’s Mrs. Clause Sweet Shop event

Parade of trees launches in Port McNeill

Christmas contest will raise money for Kids in Motion

There’s a little more Christmas spirit in Port McNeill than usual this year, as many of the town’s businesses are participating in the first ever Parade of Trees.

An initiative of Pita Rosback and Shelley Downey, the Parade of Trees asks businesses to set up and decorate a Christmas tree in the theme or style of their choice.

The contests then asks residents to visit all of the participating business and vote, with a cash donation, for their favourite tree. Sealed buckets to collect the donations are available at each business and residents will have until Dec. 21 at 3 pm to vote with their dollars.

The business with the most cash in their bucket will be declared the winner on Dec. 22. “The premise of this is to generate some excitement among our businesses, community, support a local charity, draw residents into our places of business to see what we have to offer and have some fun,” said Downey in a Nov. 3 Press release.

All of the proceeds raised will go to the Kids in Motion Society, the Port McNeill nonprofit that works to create spaces and opportunities to improve health, well-being, and development of children and families.

The winner will receive bragging rights and will be invited to participate in a photo of where they will present the cheque to the Kids in Motion Society.

Participating businesses will have their trees on display by Dec. 1, or earlier, and a poster with a list of all participating businesses will be hung up at the Post Office Sign Board.

Previous story
Concert Society brings back favourites
Next story
Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

Just Posted

Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

RCMP report theft from vehicles continues to be a problem in Port Hardy

B.C. residents rally for medication

Cystic fibrosis patients from Vernon, Vancouver, Victoria among those rallying at Legislature Wednesday

Parade of trees launches in Port McNeill

Christmas contest will raise money for Kids in Motion

DFO talks huge offshore Vancouver Island Marine Protected Area

A delegation met with the RDMW to discuss the MPA

Concert Society brings back favourites

Vivace is a combination of four pop and classical singers

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

B.C. real estate group predicts dip in home sales, not in prices in 2018

Association estimates residential home sales in B.C. will go down 10.4 per cent

Surplus decreased as B.C. wildfire, ICBC costs rise

Finance Minister Carole James promises balanced budget

UPDATED: Ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ defence alleges flirtatious relationship led to sex in bathroom

Defence calls complainant “a fraud, a liar, a perjurer”

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

VIDEO: ‘Blood water’ off the coast of Vancouver Island

Video shows bloody effluent emitting from farmed salmon processing plant

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read