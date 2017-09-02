Port Alice makes Frigon t-shirts

Facebook/ Rose Klein Beekman Limited quantities of the Frigon Shirts are available at the Port Alice Community Centre.

The Village of Port Alice is continuing to celebrate its Frigon Road.

New t-shirts are available at the Port Alice Community Centre that read “I drove the Frigon Road!”.

Frigon Road, which is actually Highway 30 and the only road to Port Alice, received its name after a naming contest was held in July.

The contest was the vision of Polly Steele and Rose Klein Beekman, who are the Port Alice Village Council Delegates to the North Island Tourism Committee.

The winning submission was entered by Port Alice resident Valerie Eyford. “I thought of many names, but I thought you know – you take the Frigon Road to see the Frigon Islands,” she said in an interview with the Gazette after winning the contest.

The Frigon Islands are located just off the shores of Rumble Beach and are named after Ned Frigon, an early settler of Port Alice.

“It’s catchy, you know, you’re not really swearing because it’s his name,” said Eyford with a laugh.

There is a limited supply of the t-shirts celebrating the scenic and winding road.