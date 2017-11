They collected the donations at their Halloween party

CATHY GRIFFITH PHOTO On Nov.29 Port McNeill Guiding dropped off donations for the Hamper Fund that they collected at their annual Halloween Party.

Port McNeill Guiding (All levels of Girl Guides) did something a little extra sweet this Halloween.

The Pathfinders and Rangers hold an annual Halloween Party for the younger members of Guiding and this year they asked everyone to bring a donation for the Hamper Fund.

They’ve dropped off a donation of two huge boxes of Toys and Food.

Thanks, Port McNeill Guiding!