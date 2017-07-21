Rock solid prize for Victoria geologist

Warren Walsh wins $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket bought in Parksville

Victoria resident Warren Walsh won $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket purchased in Parksville. (Photo courtesy BCLC)

A Victoria geologist struck paydirt when he scratched a Set for Life ticket while on vacation.

“I like to buy a couple of Scratch & Win tickets when I start my vacations,” said Warren Walsh in a statement. “It’s just for fun, but I never thought I’d win the grand prize.”

Needless to say, the $675,000 prize was unexpected and that will certainly be a memoriable vaction.

While he hasn’t decided exactly what do with his winnings, paying off his mortgage is on the list. “I can’t wait to show up at the bank,” Walsh joked.

The winning ticket was purchased at Log Cabin General Store in Parksville. Set for Life is the Scratch & Win game has a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

It’s been a lucky week for Islanders, with Courtenay resident Barry Manning also winning $500,000 in the June 21 Lotto 6/49 and BC/49 draws.

