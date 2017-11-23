HANNA PETERSEN Members of the Hardy Bay Seniors Society visit attend a special tour of the Port Hardy Museum.

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

A group of seniors received a special tour of the Remembrance Day exhibit at the Port Hardy Museum in appreciation of their volunteer efforts.

“We have this little exhibit for remembrance day,” said museum curator Jane Hutton, who then explained the exhibit features a mixture of wartime items.

Hutton invited the Hardy Bay Seniors Society for a special tour of the exhibit on Nov. 21, which was on a Tuesday when the museum is typically closed.

She said since the seniors have invited her up to the Senior’s Centre during seniors week, she wanted to return the favour and invite them all to the museum. “The seniors have just been so helpful,” said Hutton, adding, “they are just really good at answering the call when I need to borrow something.”

Hutton noted there was a time when she was putting together a medical care exhibit and needed to borrow hospital-style flannelette sheets. “I sent them a note and the next day there was a parade of women bringing me flannelette sheets,” laughed Hutton. She said a lot of people in the community also helped bring the Remembrance Day exhibit together, pointing out the guns and medals that were borrowed from Rod Inglis and Larry Clair.

The Remembrance Day exhibit also features WWI photographs from Port Hardy resident George Keery, whose father and uncle, William and George Keery, fought in the trenches. On display are drawings from a small sketchbook their sister gave William, which he and his fellow soldiers filled with cartoons and drawings made throughout the war.

“This is a really lovely little thing,” said Hutton of the drawings. “It was done in the trenches by candlelight – you can’t get any more, you know, trench art than that.”

Hutton also managed to track down WWI clothing, both a tunic and an overcoat, which she found through a museum in Nelson.

She said she was happy to have the seniors come and tour the exhibit. “Some have been here a lot and others probably haven’t been here in decades, and it looks quite different,” said Hutton, explaining that, “Almost all of our permanent exhibits have been renovated just in the last five or six years.”

The seniors also enjoyed tea, cookies and other snacks during their visit to the museum.

The Port Hardy Museum is open in November and December Wednesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, but will be closed during the month of January for maintenance.

 

HANNA PETERSEN Seniors look at the Remembrance Day exhibits at the museum.

Previous story
Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence
Next story
Port McNeill Figure Skating Club shines in Island-wide competition

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read