TD Tree Days event in Campbell River is part of the Canada 150 celebrations

Greenways Land Trust, together with TD Friends of the Environment Foundation (TD FEF), invites community members to join the TD Tree Days planting event on Baikie Island on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-4 p.m.

Greenways is excited to be part of TD FEF’s exclusive #TDCommonGround project which got launched in 2017 to celebrate Canada’s 150th year. TD Tree Days in Campbell River is one of 150+ other events which will “help revitalize green spaces across the country to bring people together and create a legacy of greener communities for future generations to enjoy.”

Greenways will provide 200+ trees and shrubs which will be planted in the Campbell River estuary. This specific project site, Baikie Island, got greened and strategically restored by Greenways over the past years. It is the first TD Tree Days event that will take place on Baikie Island. The organization is looking forward to introducing the volunteering community members to this not-yet-commonly-known area and promote it as a fantastic additional recreational greenspace for the public to explore by foot or water. The event gives the community a chance to get out there and become part of a blooming restoration process, learn about planting native plants and meet other like-minded hands-on nature enthusiasts.

TD FEF states on the TD Tree website: “Since TD Tree Days launched in 2010, we’ve planted over 285,000 native trees and shrubs with the help of amazing volunteers in hundreds of communities across Canada. This year, we’re gearing up to plant our 300,000th tree. Over 80 local community organizations are involved, including conservation authorities, municipalities and Indigenous communities. Last year, over 9,000 volunteers participated in TD Tree Days in Canada, helping to plant over 54,000 trees and shrubs at 166 events.”

