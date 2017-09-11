This week’s Hot Spots!

Check out what’s going on all over the North Island!

Check out this week’s North Island Gazette’s Hot Spots to find out what is going on around the North Island.

Port Hardy

Ongoing:

Port Hardy Museum open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily; Ned Frigon, Fur Trade exhibit open until Sept. 30.

Toastmasters at the North Island College every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Meat draws every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Royal Canadian Legion. Contact Don at 250-949-5103 for more information.

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Centre from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670 for more information.

Free Aikido classes for ladies at Rain Coast Martial Arts for the month of September. Drop by Raincoast Martial Arts Tuesdays or Thursdays at 6:45 pm to try out the adult classes.

September 16

A rocking night for the kids! Crash Palace Cowboys at the Kwali’las Hotel Nax’id Bar. Doors open at 6 pm music at 8 pm. All proceeds go to Tour de Rock. Tickets available at the North Island Gazette.

September 17

There will be a community clean up in Carrot Park from 12-3 pm.

September 23

101 Squadron will be holding its last major dedication ceremony on the 23 September at 2:30 pm Stn Coal Harbour.

September 24:

Tour de Rock leaves from Port Hardy!

101 Squadron will be holding their Battle of Britain ceremony at the Port Hardy/First Nations Cenotaph at 10:00 am

Port McNeill

October 7

North Island Farmers and Artisans Market at the Port McNeill Harbour Office Waterfront. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please contact Neva Perrott at 250-902-8295 or pmfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information. Come check out the locally made or grown goodies offered by your favourite vendors!

September 17

North Island Community Choir first rehearsal at the A-Frame Bookstore from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. For more information contact Marcia O’Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@gmail.com.

September 24

Tour de Rock rides into Port McNeill!

Port Alice

Ongoing:

Community Market every Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Port Alice Health Centre presents a brand new “Diet, Exercise, and Wellness Group” beginning September 7th. Weekly health topics with a focus on small, attainable health goals from week to week.

September 23

Tour de Rock riders arrive in Port Alice!

September 30

Diamond Forever a Neil Diamond tribute at the Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion. Tickets are $25 dollars and doors open at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

Woss

September 17

39th Annual Terry Fox Run in Woss. Registration Beginning at 10:00 am at the Woss recreation hall.

Alert Bay

The ABAS is proud to host the solo showing of a beautiful collection of Yvonne Maximchuk’s work. Please visit us between September 7-24th, 2017 to see the full scope of this amazing artist.

Artloft call for art: “Somethings Fishy” ART DUE: Sun Sep 24 2-3:00pm. Open to interpretation. Try something new, take risks, get creative! Accepted work includes: painting/drawing/collage/photography/poetry/sculpture, etc. NO LATE ARTWORK ACCEPTED INTO SHOW. Please try to be on time, or make other arrangements if drop off time doesn’t work for you. *Participants must be Society members – $10/yr., 25% commission kept on sales.

Vancouver Island Regional Library September Events: