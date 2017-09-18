Tour de Rock Vlog 5: Camp Goodtimes

The 2017 team visits the camp serving children with cancer and their families, and one of the beneficiaries of the tour.

This episode of Arnold Lim’s Tour de Rock video blog follows the entire 2017 Tour de Rock team as they make the trip over to the mainland and visit Camp Goodtimes.

The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, will ride more than 1,000 km down Vancouver Island raising money for children with paediatric cancer.

Watch for episode 6: Time trials this week.

The 20th anniversary fundraiser is Sept. 23- Oct. 6 starting in Port Alice, and riding down to Victoria finale at Spirit Square. The fundraiser has raised more then $20 million so far.