HEU challenges other unions to meet or beat their donation

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Julie Gallagher Representative of the local Hospital Employees Union presents a $300 cheque to North Island Gazette’s Hamper Fund.

Julie Gallagher representative from the Tri-Port Hospital Employees Union stopped by the Gazette offices to deliver a $300 donation to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

“We challenge other local unions and organizations to meet or beat our donation,” said Gallagher.

Donations to the Gazette Hamper Fund can be delivered to the office at #3 – 7053 Market Street or online here.