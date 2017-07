TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Unc-A-Dunc boat was built in 1917. It was one of three built by the Japanese who lived in Alert Bay. Orginally it was an open boat with no cabin; the cabin was added in the 1940s. The Unc-A-Dunc was restored in 2016 and had an antique four horsepower 1934 Easthope engine installed that was donated by Karl Thomas. The boat was put on display during Seafest/Musicfest/Artfest weekend.