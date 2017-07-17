Bad news is still newsworthy

Bad news is still news and we still have to cover it.

I’ve had to work on a lot of stories for the paper that were definitely not enjoyable to write about.

When you have to call the RCMP about a possible overdose or drive to an accident scene to take photos, it’s never fun.

You never think “this is awesome!” as you snap a photo of a B.C. Coroner on the side of the road surveying an accident scene where someone died.

That said, it’s part of my job to go out and cover serious things like house fires and car accidents, because our readers want to know what’s going on in our communities.

I remember last year when I was told to go photograph a house fire for the first time, I had to ask myself afterwards if I would have taken photos of my own house as it burned to the ground.

I came to the conclusion that while I wouldn’t have taken any photos myself, I wouldn’t have stopped someone else from taking them.

I felt like I was an ambulance chaser for awhile, and it made me wonder why I wanted to work in this industry in the first place, but then the reality of what I do for a living hit me square in the face.

I’m just the messenger (don’t shoot me) and it’s my job to deliver news to our faithful Gazette readers.

I read something online recently where a person said “it’s possible to be a journalist and have a heart”.

While it’s somewhat of an idealistic statement, I do think it’s possible, because I feel like I always try to do the right thing in every situation.

More importantly than that, I leave my own biases at the door and lay down the facts, quotes, and numbers for people to make up their own opinion.

I will always cover tough topics as long as I work in this industry, and I’m used to dealing with them by now.

I don’t lose sleep over anything we publish in the paper.

With that said, feel free to email me at editor@northislandgazette.com and let me know what you would like to see more of in our paper.

Are you interested in crime?

Community events?

Council meetings?

I’m always open to any suggestions you may have.

The North Island Gazette isn’t about what I find interesting, or what Hanna finds interesting, or what any of the other staff here finds interesting.

The paper is about the North Island communities and the stories that originate from here.

I’ll keep doing my best at covering all of the interesting stuff that happens around these parts, including the good, the bad, and the ugly news, whenever it rears its head.

Oh yeah before I forget, this one’s for the nice lady who called me on Friday:

Port Hardy council meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at their municipal hall.

Port McNeill council meetings are held every first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at their municipal hall.

Port Alice council meetings are held every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at their municipal hall.

The RDMW meets every third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the RDMW building in Port McNeill.