Mayweather vs. McGregor

I don’t like Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a person, but damn is he good at boxing.

Like most people, I ordered the Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing pay per view (PPV), which cost a whopping $100!

I’ve heard rumours online that the PPV was ordered by 6.5 million people, which if true would make it the biggest PPV of all time. Time will ultimately tell on that point, as the official numbers still have yet to be released.

Even though it was a ridiculously expensive purchase, I still thoroughly enjoyed watching the fights with my brother, my best friend Brian, and my dad (who showed up to watch the main event).

I was downright determined to get my money’s worth from the PPV, so I not only watched the entire main card, but the free preliminary fights as well.

The prelims started out with a great contest between Juan Heraldez and Jose Miguel Borrego, and it definitely did not disappoint.

Borrego came forward for most of the fight looking to land big power punches, while the technical Heraldez played the role of the matador, slipping punches and connecting with crisp combinations.

While Borrego was definitely down on the scorecards, he managed to connect with a big punch late in the fight to drop Heraldez.

Heraldez crawled off the canvas, cleared his head, managed to make it out of the round, and then cruised to a unanimous decision by a score of 96-93 on one judge’s scorecard, and 97-92 from the other two judges.

The first bout on the main card was a boring fight between Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham. I’d write more about the fight, but I don’t want to put Gazette readers to sleep.

Tabiti ended up taking a very boring decision win after 10 rounds.

After that, there was an entertaining slugfest between Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverly.

Cleverly started fast, easily winning the first round, but then started to tire as Jack began to take over. Jack ended up swarming Cleverly in the fifth round to force a tko via referee stoppage.

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca was co-main event of the night, and Davis spent most of the fight clowning his clearly overmatched opponent, before finishing him with an illegal shot to back of the head in the eighth round. Davis is clearly a very talented fighter, one definitely worth keeping an eye on in the future, but seems very immature as a person.

Finally, the main event arrived!

McGregor came out quickly, making his presence known in the first three rounds with a solid jab and fast combinations.

Mayweather Jr. looked unfazed by McGregor’s power, and by the fourth round, he started to up his volume, connecting with the majority of his punches.

McGregor’s chin held up against his opponents shots, and he somehow managed to last all the way until the 10th round, before Mayweather Jr. finally put him away with a flurry of fists which sent McGregor stumbling across the ring, forcing the referee to intervene on his behalf.

In my opinion, Mayweather Jr. defeated the brash irishman with a classic boxing trick, the good ol’ “rope-a-dope”, that Muhammad Ali used back in the 70’s to put away big George Foreman.

It was a pretty fun way to spend a Saturday night, and I really enjoyed spending the time with my family, even if it did cost me $100.

Did anyone else watch the fights? If so, let me know what you thought. I’m always down to talk combat sports.

