HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A deer was spotted in a field between North Island Secondary School and the Regional District of Mount Waddington building in Port McNeill. The deer gave the photographer a quick glance before jumping into the bushes and out of sight.

I spotted this deer while I was crossing the field in-between the North Island Secondary School parking lot and the Regional District of Mount Waddington building in Port McNeill.

It was walking casually, without a care in the world, and occasionally stopping to sniff the grass in the field.

When it saw me coming, it started to trot along towards the bushes – just in time for me to get my camera out of my bag and take off my lens cap.

The deer stopped and gave me one long look before jumping out of sight.

I had been in a hurry to get to where I was going, and spotting this deer made me stop and slow down.

That’s one thing I love about being on the North Island, there’s daily encounters with nature and wildlife that invite me to focus on the moment, and not just get lost in an ever expanding to-do list.

I have to remind myself to pay attention, because I know now the opportunity to witness a beautiful moment like this can happen at any moment.

So thank you deer, for reminding me how lucky I am to be here on an island that is filled with so much beauty.

– Hanna Petersen editorial