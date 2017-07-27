Tyson’s Thoughts: Hangin’ with J.R.

I attended an editor’s conference in Parksville recently, and I happened to end up sitting next to the North Island newspaper legend himself, good ol’ J.R. Rardon.

Whenever I get nervous, I immediately start cracking jokes, hoping it will lighten the mood.

The first thing I said to him was “you know how many times I’ve heard someone say ‘well, when J.R. was here he did it differently!’”

He burst out laughing and the mood was immediately lightened.

It was really cool that I was finally able to introduce myself to him, because back when I first started as a reporter at the Gazette, sports were my main coverage area, and I started to look through previous issues to familiarize myself with all the local teams.

That was when my heart sunk deep in my chest and I couldn’t breathe.

I saw J.R.’s articles, and how drop dead gorgeous his photographs were, and I knew right then there was no way I could ever fill his shoes.

Even now, after almost two years of nonstop writing and taking pictures, I still think I’m stuck in his shadow, and how no matter how hard I try, I’ll never be as good as J.R. was, and frankly still is, at journalism.

There’s a reason he was made the editor of the Parksville/Qualicum Beach newspaper this year.

His sports coverage while he lived here on the North Island was exemplary, with my favourite article of his being the one he produced on the 2013 Seven Hills Golf Club’s Men’s Open.

Port Alice’s Rory Bondue claimed the low gross crown that year, and pro golfer Kevin Black unofficially shot the course record with a 61 (there was maintenance being done on the first hole which made it shorter, so Jim Smith’s 62 he shot in 1995 still stood as the official club record).

I wasn’t at the event, but I know all these great details thanks to J.R.’s fantastic coverage, which brings me back to the original point of this editorial.

Living in the shadow of someone else’s greatness is a tough thing to deal with.

I’ve spent many an hour trying to find ways to get better at my craft, in order to somehow reach his level of professionalism and relevance.

After talking with him at the conference, I also found out he is also an incredibly nice and humble person who had nothing but good things to say about his time spent here reporting on the North Island.

I also learned a very valuable lesson about not comparing myself to others who have done this job previously.

You shouldn’t ever hold yourself up to another person’s accomplishments – believe in yourself and focus on achieving your own goals. In the end, it will make you a much happier person.

Anyways enough from me, I’ll sign off by saying J.R. said to say a big hello to the North Island communities, and he also mentioned he might come back one day for a visit, so if you ever see him around town, be sure to tell him how much you miss him.