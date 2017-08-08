Country singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

The guitarist from Akansas was known for hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman.

Country-singer Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81, following a “courageous” battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitaris,” his family said on a statement on Facebook.

The guitarist from Akansas was known for hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman.”

Campbell is survived by ten grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, his family said.

