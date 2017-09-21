Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House celebrates Rivers Day in Campbell River

Each year in celebration of Rivers Day the property of Campbell River’s Haig-Brown House comes alive with activity for the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

The Festival will feature fly casting and tying demonstrations, local food and craft vendors, live music with Doug Folkins, guided nature walks with Greenways Land Trust, displays by community groups, Haig-Brown readings in the study, and children’s activities such as a scavenger hunt, the Museum’s Puppet Theatre and backyard games.

The Festival honours the legacies of Roderick and Ann Haig-Brown, and their contributions in terms of environmental conservation, literature, community service, and fishing.

Incorporating locally produced food also brings the focus on how the Haig-Browns lived. The Festival aims to have guests leave with a broadened connection to the community, and new knowledge and experiences. This year at 1 p.m. will be a dedication ceremony for a plaque commemorating Roderick Haig-Brown as a Person of National Historic Significance with Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

After the official dedication will be the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards, honouring individuals and organizations who are making exceptional contributions to environmental stewardship in our city.

“Several members of the Haig-Brown family will be in town for the festival this year because of the dedication ceremony,” says Ken Blackburn, Public Programs Manager for the Museum at Campbell River, “this is a big honour not only for the family but for the City as a whole.”

The Festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Road. Admission is free.

For more information about the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House contact the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103, or go to www.crmuseum.ca. A full schedule is also available on the Facebook event page.