Jazz it up at Campbell River’s Royal Coachman on Saturday

If you need a jazz fix, check out Sympatico Jazz at the Royal Coachman on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m.

Sympatico Jazz is led by Don MacKay on five-string fretless bass and Michael Eddy on keyboards and features Tom Timsley on drums, Rachel Fuller on sax, clarinet and EWI, Jay Havelaar on trumpet, and Rick Husband on guitar.

These well known Comox Valley and Campbell River musicians play an exciting program which recognizes the incredible talent of composers such as Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and Horace Silver.

On piano, Michael Eddy maintains a solid, sensitive approach to accompaniment and performs some very fiery solos. Michael’s incredible talent and his compassionate approach to tackling very challenging music makes this band an absolute pleasure to listen to.

Rachel Fuller and Jay Havelaar on horns play so well together that at times you would think you were listening to one instrument, not two. Expect to hear them at their finest.

Rick Husband, on guitar, brings a style which is perfectly in step with the rest of the band and his solos are always a pleasure to listen to.

On fretless five-string bass, Don MacKay is totally in the groove with dynamics and tempos locked right in. Don’s solo contributions often challenge the bounds of traditional bass playing.

Drummer Tom Timsley brings to the band a wealth of musical expertise and plays with both the energy and taste needed to perform Sympatico’s music.

To hear a sample go to WWW.MiracleBeachMusic.Com