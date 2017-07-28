Campbell River Golf and Country Club announces new Grand Plan

Image courtesy Broadstreet Properties The new clubhouse facility at Campbell River Golf and Country Club will feature men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, a fully-stocked pro shop, club repairs and underground power cart storage.

The Campbell River Golf and Country Club – formerly Sequoia Springs – has postponed their initial plan to have a golf shortened season this year in order to focus on what they are calling “The Grand Plan 2018.”

“Our expert team has spent the last months thoroughly assessing the course and planning for its 2017 revitalization,” says the announcement on the company’s newly-revitalized website. “We have come to the conclusion that in order to offer our valued guests the best possible golf experience, it’s best we refocus our efforts on completing the full course redesign early. As such, we have decided not to open the course for 2017, but rather aim for a grand re-opening in early 2018.”

And the plan is certainly grand.

The course redesign is underway – being undertaken by one of Canada’s leading golf course design firms, Graham Cooke and Associates – but General Manager Amanda Raleigh and her crew say they are also aiming to “add to the golf experience through an extensive new practice facility,” according to the announcement.

That practice facility will include a full-length, heated driving range with lounge chair seating, TVs, automatic ball dispensers and food and beverage service operating year-round. They say they practice area will also include a short-game area where golfers can work on their putting, chipping and bunker play.

And if golfers need a little help with their game, the facility is also launching a golf academy in the afternoons that will offer “advanced teaching and training opportunities to improve golfers’ game at any level.”

On top of all that, they are also constructing a brand new clubhouse and pro shop on the property, complete with “men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, underground power cart storage and on-site golf club repairs.”

The announcement also offers the public the chance to come in and talk about the plan, with staff available in the current pro shop – which remains open through this season, as well – to answer questions about the project.

See their facebook page for pro shop hours and follow it for periodic updates on their progress.