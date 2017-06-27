Port McNeill Lions celebrate 50 years 1967 – 2017

On June 3, the Port McNeill Lions celebrated 50 years of service in Port McNeill.

Over 65 Lions, former Lions, Lioness from all over Vancouver Island gathered at the Port McNeill Lions hall to celebrate this great occasion.

Special guests included Gerry Furney the last surviving Charter member, Helen Scott , whose husband Joe was the longest active member until his death last June and Mayor Shirley Ackland, who welcomed the visitors to Port McNeill.

Guest speaker, past District Governor Al Beddows from Sooke, reminded us of the service Lions do not only in our communities but throughout the world. The open mike portion was particularly entertaining as stories were told of incidents that have happened over the last 50 years.

Lions are a world wide volunteer organization. Lions are men and women who volunteer their time to humanitarian causes in their local communities.

By conducting service projects and raising funds, Lions strive to help those in need, wherever they exist. The Lions motto is “ We Serve”.

In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions at their International Convention, challenging them to become “ knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Since that time service to the blind and visually impaired has become one of the association’s most significant activities. That crusade has resulted in the establishment of “ Sight First”, a global blindness prevention program, operated under the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

In addition, Lions participate in service activities emphasizing diabetes awareness, education and research, work with physically and mentally impaired, environmental issues, community welfare, international understanding and youth.

The association was founded in 1917 and now has more than 1.4 million members, assisted by 200,000 Lioness members and 100,000 Leo members , in over 200 countries and geographical areas in the world.

In Canada, the major national project is “ The Lions Foundation of Canada”. This is the canine training school, where dogs are trained to help adult and children who are visually and hearing impaired. The dogs are also trained to alert of blood sugar spikes in diabetics, to provide a calming for autistic children, and other special needs for physically challenged people. The Port McNeill Lioness have raised $16,000 over the last several years to provide training for three dogs.

In British Columbia the major project is sponsorship of “ The B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities”. The Society provides inexpensive housing for parents and families who have children at BC Children’s Hospital.

On Vancouver Island , the major project is the sponsorship of “Camp Shawnigan”.

This is a camp where children with disabilities can spend a week enjoying outdoor activities with their peers. Several children from Port McNeill have been to Camp Shawnigan over the years. The Port McNeill Lions has contributed over $10,000 over the years to Camp Shawnigan.

Another project started two years ago is the spot vision scanner. Trained Lions visit schools with the permission of the school district, teachers, and parents and check children’s vision. It takes about 30 seconds per child. If a problem is found it is reported to the teacher, who then informs the parent to take the next step.

The Port McNeill Lions Club was chartered on April 4, 1967. Currently the club has a membership of 17 men and women from their 20’s to their 70’s. In 1969, the Lions purchased the first ambulance for $1,000. It was a converted 1953 Cadillac hearse. Lions have provided scholarships to NISS graduates since 1969. In 1975 Lions paid for 1/3 of the new swimming pool, $33,333.33. In 1991 Port McNeill Lions started work on the first phase of the Senior’s Complex.

The Lions club has helped purchase equipment for the hospital and the Hospital Auxiliary, has sponsored kids fishing derby and assisted in funding for guiding, scouting , minor hockey and soccer. The latest project is selling 911 reflective address signs.

These signs make it easier for first responders to find the correct address in an emergency. Police, ambulance and fire personnel are totally behind this project. Our big annual fundraiser is our auction in May. The proceeds of the auction help support the above mentioned projects and others.

Since 1987 we have been financial and physical supporters of the Gazette Hamper Fund. We have prepared and delivered over 2500 food hampers to needy families in Port McNeill, Woss, Zeballos, Kingcome and Gilford Villages.

This is probably the most “feel good” project the club does.

– Submitted by Pierre Le Gal