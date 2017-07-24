Letter to the Editor: Port McNeill Museum hard to find

Dear Editor,

We want to express our thanks to the town of Port McNeill for having a wonderful museum chronicling the town’s rich history. The docent, Rupa, was very helpful and informative and we found the displays to be very interesting.

We were, however sorry that the museum (a beautiful log structure) was hidden from street view and not easy to locate due to the trees and shrubs which have grown up on the street side. We feel that more visitors would get to enjoy the museum were it better publicized at the Information Center by the marina and with better and more visible signage.

Again, thanks to the folks who are proud enough to have created this little jewel in your town!

Sincerly,

Gerry & Cindy Walsh

Port Townsend, WA