Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Colleen Evans

Mike sits down with Colleen Evans, city councilor and President/CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
Coun. Colleen Evans volunteers to answer Mike’s ridiculous questions
Mike sits down with Colleen Evans, city councilor and President/CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
Series based on Margaret Atwood novel also wins for writing, directing, acting
BC Corrections aims to boost hiring numbers with professionals passionate about making a difference
At-sea rescue conducted Sunday afternoon
The father of boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is in hospital
RCMP says charges to be laid in Canada involving fentanyl shipments from China.