15 arrested as Duncan police raid yields drugs, stolen property

Police raided a well-known problem house in Duncan on Nov. 23, seizing a quantity of drugs, stolen property and arresting 15 people at the scene.

The search warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into the residence in the 400-block of Garden Street, which has been a problem residence for the neighbourhood and community for some time, and suspected to have been used for frequent drug deals.

Several neighbours of the house have also claimed in the past that residents and visitors at the house have broken into their homes and disrupted their lives in a number of ways.

Sgt. Chris Swain, a spokesman for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, said officers had to force their way into the house and one officer was bitten by a pitbull, but only suffered minor injuries.

“Several individuals were released on scene and nine were taken into custody,” he said.

“The residence was searched and quantities of suspected heroin, meth and fentanyl were seized. Several high-end bicycles, believed to be stolen property, were also found inside the house and seized. The bicycles appeared to have been altered to hide their serial numbers. An imitation firearm was also seized.”

Swain said the small residence was in a “deplorable condition” for living.

Not only was it full of drug paraphernalia such as used and uncapped needles, methane and propane, but was also contaminated with what is suspected to be fentanyl, he said.

“Windows were boarded, smoke alarms disabled, interior doors padlocked, and there was a concern for wiring problems and for paint fumes from the altering of the bikes,” Swain said.

“BC Hydro has been consulted and will be shutting off power for safety concerns.”

Swain said the criminal investigation for all people arrested is ongoing and charges are pending.

“North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have worked closely with officials from the City of Duncan bylaw and fire departments,” he said.

“In efforts to ensure public safety and minimize risks to the community, RCMP investigative findings have been shared with City of Duncan officials for their review and possible actions regarding the safe occupancy of the residence. With help from our municipal partners, the RCMP will continue to target problem residences that pose a risk to our communities and neighbourhoods.”