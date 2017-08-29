Actor Josh Brolin takes a break in Victoria bookstore

The Academy Award nominated actor is believed to be on Vancouver Island shooting scenes for the Deadpool sequel starring Ryan Reynolds.

It’s Vancouver that is known as Hollywood North, due to the multitude of television and film productions always taking place within the city, but Victoria is quickly making a name for itself on Vancouver Island.

With major stars like Johnny Depp and Ryan Reynolds shooting in town this summer, and other film sets closing down city streets, it’s no longer surprising to see photos of celebrities in the area.

Another one surfaced on Monday showing Josh Brolin sitting on the floor of Russell Books in Victoria.

It was uploaded and shared by his stepmother, Barbara Streisand, whose daughter-in-law Kathryn took the photo and is married to the Hollywood A-lister.

While the original posting says the photo was taken in Vancouver, Russell Books quickly corrected the ten-time Grammy winner.

Set to star in the upcoming sequel Deadpool 2, Brolin is speculated to be in town shooting scenes for the upcoming movie — he signed a four-film deal to play the character of Nathan Summers/Cable, a time traveling soldier.

Always the book worm, Brolin has even been featured in Oprah Winfrey’s “O” magazine talking about his favourite titles and the special places that reading can take you.

Comic book series shooting in BC

Other stars recently seen on Vancouver Island this summer include many cast members of Riverdale, the popular Netflix series shooting in Vancouver that loosely follows the teenage escapades of the Archie comic books that have been in publication since 1941.

Even “Archie” himself showed up in Sooke last month and got on stage at a local music festival, while others have been part of marriage proposals at some of the Island’s most famous locales.

