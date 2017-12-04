FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Airline crew witnesses North Korea missile test

A Cathay Pacific crew witnessed North Korea’s recent missile test

The crew of a Cathay Pacific flight saw what it believes was North Korea’s latest missile test last week, the second airline to report sighting it.

Cathay said Monday that the flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong reported witnessing the apparent re-entry of the ICBM that North Korea launched before dawn Wednesday.

The missile was far from the plane, and operation was unaffected, Cathay said, adding that it had informed other carriers and relevant authorities.

“At the moment, no one is changing any routes or operating parameters,” the Hong Kong-based airline said in a statement. “We remain alert and (will) review the situation as it evolves.”

The North Korean missile was fired very high up, reaching an altitude of 4,475 kilometres (2,780 miles) before falling back into the Sea of Japan about 950 kilometres (600 miles) from where it was launched. It was in the air for 53 minutes.

Related: N. Korea fires missile it says is ‘significantly more’ powerful

The Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrated a greater range than other missiles North Korea has tested. One expert estimated its range at more than 13,000 kilometres (8,100 miles) if launched on a standard trajectory, which would put Washington, D.C., within reach.

Korean Air pilots on two different planes also reported seeing flashes of light believed to be the North Korean missile when they were flying over Japan, airline spokesman Cho Hyun-mook said.

The flights, one from San Francisco and the other from Los Angeles, were both headed for Incheon, the main airport serving Seoul, South Korea.

Related: North Korea ‘brings us closer to war’

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump takes to Twitter to criticize FBI, special prosecutor
Next story
Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Search for missing plane near Revelstoke called off

The coast guard will officially be ending its search as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

Lamborghini is set showcase its new supercar SUV on Monday, the Urus

Airline crew witnesses North Korea missile test

A Cathay Pacific crew witnessed North Korea’s recent missile test

Trump takes to Twitter to criticize FBI, special prosecutor

President Donald Trump criticized the FBI and raised questions about the special prosecutor’s investigation

Pot legalization unlikely to kill black market right away

Legalization of recreational weed unlikely to kill pot black market right away: Canadian Drug Policy Coalition

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Most Read