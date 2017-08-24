Alert Bay boil water advisory lifted

The tests came back showing no bacteria.

The Alert Bay boil water advisory is no longer in effect.

“The system looked like it was ready but the testing can take up to two days to come back,” said Dr. Paul Hasselback medical health officer for Island Health, who is filling in for Dr. Charmaine Enns.

“The tests came back showing no bacteria,” he added.

In a statement on their website, the Village of Alert Bay has confirmed that the advisory is lifted.

“Water quality tests were performed on August 11, August 14, August 15, and August 22. On August 24, Island Health rescinded the Boil Water Advisory,” read the statement.

The Village of Alert Bay’s water quality system is monitored for bacteriological quality on a monthly basis through water samples obtained throughout the community and results are reviewed by Island Health.

On Aug. 10 Island Health reported low levels of total coliforms which are a wide range of bacteria that come from soil and vegetation.

“Those bacteria are generally harmless as they are an indicator organism. If those bacteria can get into the water system then other bacteria can get in,” said medical health Officer Dr. Charmaine Enns, when the boil water advisory was first issued.

The water distribution system was then treated with a chlorination to disinfect the distribution system.

The village will continue regular water quality testing and monitoring under the direction of Island Health.