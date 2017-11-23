An adopted cat is the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this season

No one wants the added pounds that tend to appear on waistlines – and elsewhere – after a festive season of celebrating.

That’s why the BC SPCA is encouraging people who are thinking about adopting a feline family member to do so during its upcoming adoption event, presented by Hill’s Science Diet — from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, all adult cat adoption fees are 50 per cent off.

“It’s the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this holiday season,” says Iris Ting, BC SPCA regional manager, northern B.C./Vancouver and operations programs. “We’re reminding all British Columbians that when one cat is adopted, it frees up shelter space and allows us to bring another cat in from the cold.”

The BC SPCA takes in several thousands of cats each year – right now, there are more than 1,100 felines in BC SPCA care who need loving, forever homes. Homeless cats are a major issue in B.C., often suffering from injury, illness, predator attacks and frostbite. Illegal abandonment and animals who aren’t spayed or neutered contribute to the problem, as well as cats without permanent identification like a microchip or a tattoo, who are never reunited with their guardians.

Ting notes the adoption fee includes vaccinations, spaying or neutering, permanent ID, any necessary medical care, and internal and external parasite treatment. Normal adoption counselling and matching takes place to ensure animals go to a good home, and Petsecure provides six weeks of free pet insurance. All cats are microchipped, and for $12 annually or a $45 lifetime fee, the animal will be registered in the province-wide BC Pet Registry, bcpetregistry.ca, to help ensure if a pet is lost, he can be found and reunited with his family.

“We’re excited to have the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program continue to support these adoption events that encourage pet guardians to find their new best friend,” says Jennifer Porter, general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “Our message is ‘Together Forever,’ and Hill’s Science Diet pet food along with the loving care provided by the BC SPCA makes cats healthier, happier and ready for their forever home. We’re proud to provide food for all the BC SPCA’s cats and dogs and a free bag to guardians upon adoption to ensure a lifetime of good health.”

Visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to search for adoptable animals online.