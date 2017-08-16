UPDATE: No one hurt in Port Hardy Apartment Fire

Fire Rescue received the call at 3:45 am

Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at Creekside Apartment building at 3:45 Wednesday morning.

The fire was burning in a fourth story apartment in the building, which is located at the intersection of Highland Drive and Park Drive across from Port Hardy Secondary School.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue is now reporting the fire to be under control and the damaged contained, but crews will remain on scene through the day to extinguish hot spots.

Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg said “everybody got out” and that no one was hurt in the fire.

About seven fire service vehicles, including the newly acquired Ladder 17, ambulance service, and police were all on scene.

“Thanks to ladder 17 we were able to save the building,” added Borg.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO