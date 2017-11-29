Arrest made in Kelowna cold case murder

A 61 year old man has been arrested for the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville

A 61-year-old Kelowna man has now been charged with second degree murder in relation to the 2013 death of Theresa Neville.

It was more than four years ago when RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call from a home in the 300 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.

RELATED: RCMP confirm Glenmore woman was murdered

When police arrived on scene June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of Theresa Ashley Neville, whose death was deemed to be a homicide.

RELATED: New leads in Kelowna murder case

Her two children were on the scene.

“Jay Sinclaire Thomson of Kelowna, has now been formally charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Theresa Neville,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP release sketch of person of interest in murder case

“He was arrested earlier today and will remain in police custody pending his first court appearance.”

Previous story
Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations
Next story
Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly robbed bank, tried to rob Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Port Alice to have byelection

A voting day will take place on Feb. 24

ATV riders want to promote North Island tourism

Campbell River club presents its North Island inter-community tourism concept

Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

RCMP report theft from vehicles continues to be a problem in Port Hardy

B.C. residents rally for medication

Cystic fibrosis patients from Vernon, Vancouver, Victoria among those rallying at Legislature Wednesday

Parade of trees launches in Port McNeill

Christmas contest will raise money for Kids in Motion

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Day one in the books as B.C’s best volleyball players hit the court

One full day of action is complete as Langley hosts the BC high school boys volleyball championships

Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly robbed bank, tried to rob Tim Hortons

Scotiabank branch near Costco was robbed Wednesday, Nov. 29

Arrest made in Kelowna cold case murder

A 61 year old man has been arrested for the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville

Survey finds B.C. business community optimistic

The BC Chamber of Commerce released its Collective Perspective Survey Report Tuesday night in Kelowna

American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Conservatives call for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign

Morneau has faced intense pressure for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read