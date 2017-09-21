B.C. driver nabbed twice in 10 minutes for distracted driving

A Vancouver driver found out just how expensive distracted driving can be, after being caught twice in less than 10 minutes.
Vancouver Police said officers caught a driver on their phone at Granville and Broadway and issued a ticket for using an electronic device in a vehicle, according to a tweet.
The driver was then caught again – for the same offence – eight minutes later a few blocks away.
They were fined a total of $736 and penalized eight points.
