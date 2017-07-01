B.C. police officer dragged by car fleeing traffic stop

The Abbotsford police officer escaped with minor injuries after a scuffle inside the car

A police officer in the Lower Mainland is lucky to be alive after he was dragged by a speeding car.

The Abbotsford cop had pulled over a red Nissan Sentra around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, and was questioning the driver, when the driver suddenly attempted to flee the scene, according to an news release.

The officer was dragged a block down the road before climbing into the Nissan, the release said, “and a short physical altercation occurred before the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle.”

The suspect then sped away and tried to evade police, who followed for about eight blocks before stopping the pursuit.

The Nissan was then spotted on Highway 1, then was later pulled over in the small town of Yarrow about 20 minutes east.

The 33-year-old suspect surrendered, was arrested and is now facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a police officer and driving while prohibited.