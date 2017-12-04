VIDEO: B.C. to create 3,800 childcare spaces within two years

Province will spend $33 million on 103 projects in 52 communities

Parents across B.C. will have access to 3,806 new licensed childcare spaces over the next two years, Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy announced.

Speaking in Vancouver on Monday, Conroy said the new spaces would be split among 52 communities and cost the province $33 million.

“This money will create 900 new childcare spaces for infants and toddlers,” said Conroy. “This announcement will be providing over 500 licensed childcare spaces for Indigenous kids.”

The province will focus on creating spaces on school grounds, co-locating them in community hubs and will work to ensure that they are inclusive for children with disabilities.

When pressed on how much the newly-announced childcare spaces will cost, by how much they would reduce waitlists for childcare and when parents can expect to see $10-day-childcare, as promised in the NDP’s election campaign, Conroy deferred to her government’s upcoming February budget.

More to come.

